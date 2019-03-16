The Content Czarina of India Ekta Kapoor has established herself as one of the most powerful ladies in the industry as well as in the country. She received the Icon of Excellence at the Forbes Tycoons of Tomorrow award in 2018 amongst others.

Content czarina Ekta Kapoor added yet another feather to her already studded hat of honors, as she won the title of Content Powerhouse at ET Edge Maharashtrian Awards on Thursday night. Just as her work Ekta is truly a powerhouse and her work is a testimony of that. In less than a month all awards, she got recently content Creator and powerhouse

Just like her varied and content-driven work across platforms, Ekta Kapoor showcases versatility by winning over the audience with tailor-made content for specific audiences. Ekta Kapoor posted a picture with the trophy as she received it saying, Thanks so much for This honor! #creativepowerhouseaward

In 2018, Ekta Kapoor emerged as an integral part of the development of multiple mediums- from television, movies to digital space. On television, Ekta Kapoor reclaimed and maintained her title as the TRP Queen as Naagin got renewed for season three.

Ekta Kapoor was also the producer of the much talked about Veere Di Wedding, a movie driven by women voicing topics otherwise considered taboo.

Recently Google India released its top trending list for last year, and we came across an interesting fact about Ekt Kapoor. When searched for Content Czarina, the search engine showcases Ekta Kapoor’s name touting her as the Queen of Indian content.

Ekta Kapoor’s platform for web series Alt Balaji, created waves by giving hits and hits. Kapoor’s love for going all out in terms of variety has continued onto her newer ventures. Alt Balaji, became home to many different genres of shows, from family dramas like Home and Hum, to erotics like XXX:Uncensored or Gandii Baat.

The pioneer of daily soap entertainment, Ekta Kapoor solely changed the face of Indian TV. After conquering TV, the content czarina is leaving impressive imprints on the cine-goers and the digital audience.

Breaking stereotypes in the entertainment world, Ekta Kapoor carved a niche for her own, creating new content for the audience. Content Czarina Ekta has very well known the pulse of her viewers and delivered the best content suiting their needs time and again.

