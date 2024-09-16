Aswini Bajaj, the CEO of Leveraged Growth, is at the forefront of finance business consultancy, offering a range of specialized financial services and tailored solutions to top-tier businesses.

Aswini Bajaj, the CEO of Leveraged Growth, is at the forefront of finance business consultancy, offering a range of specialized financial services and tailored solutions to top-tier businesses. Leveraged Growth has established itself as a premier consulting firm in its niche, thanks in large part to Mr. Bajaj’s leadership.

Mr. Bajaj has earned notable accolades throughout his career. His expertise in personal finance training has been recognized in the International Book of Records, and he was honored with the India Education Award in 2019. Additionally, he was named one of India’s top finance trainers in 2021.

In an Exclusive Interview with Aswini Bajaj who shares his insightful journey with NewsX.

Could you share any defining moments that led you to choose teaching as a career?

I recall a significant moment during a college seminar where I used Dan Brown’s *Digital Fortress* as an example to explain cryptography. This experience, combined with my habit of assisting friends during college, played a role in my decision. After moving to Delhi for work, I started teaching on weekends and met several individuals, twice my age, who were passionate about teaching. I found that I preferred spending my weekends in the classroom rather than going out. This realization solidified my commitment to teaching.

What fuels your passion for continuous learning and success in so many exams?

Honestly, I believe Saraswati Maa has been exceptionally kind to me. Additionally, curiosity drives me. Since my work involves teaching, staying updated is crucial. I must continually learn to remain effective in my role.

Are you a teacher or an entrepreneur?

I consider myself a teacher at heart, but in practice, I embody both roles. It’s important for people to pursue entrepreneurship for the right reasons. The right motivations include having a unique idea, technological innovation, or significant experience in a field. In contrast, pursuing entrepreneurship merely to escape a boss or to make money often leads to failure. I wanted to leverage my teaching skills to build something, which naturally led me to entrepreneurship.

What is your advice for young Indian startups?

The primary advice is to ensure you have the right reasons for starting a business. Approximately 90 to 95% of startups fail due to incorrect motivations. Even in traditional jobs, adopting an entrepreneurial mindset is beneficial. Hard work and a commitment to continuous learning are key to success. Look at examples like Sundar Pichai for inspiration.

How do you view the role of influencers in today’s world?

I prefer not to be categorized as an influencer; I see myself as a teacher. However, I acknowledge that growing and earning through social media is a reality. Be cautious about whom you follow. Always consider the ethics, experience, and credibility of anyone offering advice on finance, fashion, career, etc.

How has career-making evolved in the past decade with the rise of AI?

I believe that “your intelligence will be replaced if your intelligence is artificial.” The essence of career success will increasingly depend on genuine human intelligence rather than artificial intelligence.

How do you manage your online presence without being overwhelmed by social media?

I keep all my social media apps on my tablet rather than my phone. This allows me to focus on my work during commutes and remain present in the moment. It’s essential to use social media consciously rather than being controlled by it. For instance, while Google offers free services, it generates revenue through ads. Understanding this dynamic can be insightful, as demonstrated by the Netflix show The Social Dilemma.

How do you manage your finances, and do you invest in stocks?

Managing finances involves understanding your personal situation and circumstances. Part-time trading can be like gambling, so it’s crucial to be a professional trader or investor. With inflation and retirement savings in mind, adopting a long-term investment outlook is essential. Mutual funds, for example, can be a prudent choice for many investors.

Aswini Bajaj continues to make significant strides in both finance and education, influencing aspiring entrepreneurs and finance professionals with his expertise and thoughtful advice.