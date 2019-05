5th Lok Sabha Elections (1971) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 1st Lok Sabha Elections of Odisha.

5th Lok Sabha Elections (1971) in Odisha: The 5th Lok Sabha Elections or the 1971 Lok Sabha elections were held for 20 seats in Odisha. Most of the winners belonged to the Indian National Congress (INC) party.

Pratap Gangadebbad Kumar (INC) from Angul, Shyamsundar Mohapatra (INC) from Balasore, Arjun Sethi (INC) from Bhadrak (SC), Dutikrishna Panda (CPI) from Bhanjanagar, Chintamani Panigrahi (INC) from Bhubaneswar, Raj Raj Singh Deo (Swatantra Party) from Bolangir, Jaganath Rao R (INC) from Chatrapur, Janki Ballav Patnaik (INC) from Cuttack, Devendra Satpathy (INC) from Dhenkanal, Anandi Charan Das (INC) from Jajpur (SC), Pratap Keshari Deo (Swatantra Party) from Kalahandi, Surendra Mohanty (Utkal Congres) from Kendrapara, Kumar Majhi (INC) from Keonjhar (ST), Bhagirathi Gomango (INC) from Koraput (ST), Manmohan Tudu (INC) from Mayurbhanj (ST), Khagipathi Pradhani (INC) from Nowrangpur (ST), Boksi Nayak (Swatantra Party) from Phulbani (SC), Banamali Patanaik (INC) from Puri, Banamali Babu (INC) from Sambalpur and Gajadhar Majhi (INC) from Sundargarh (ST) were the winners of the 6th Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha in 1971.

The table below will give you a clearer picture of the 5th Lok Sabha Election which was held in Odisha in 1971.