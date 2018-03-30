Baaghi 2 is all set to release today and a new look was released recently showcasing him a much more rugged form, shooting in all the different directions. Baaghi 2 sees Tiger Shroff's return as Ronnie along with Disha Patani. The movie has been renewed for a third part as well. Here is a review of the second installment of the franchise which is slated to close the month with a bang.

In Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff plays Captain Ranveer Pratap Singh or Ronnie who is in the army. Based in Kashmir, Ronnie is in a special ops team. Meanwhile, we are introduced to Neha (Disha Patani) who is attacked by men in front of her daughter’s playschool and sees her daughter Rhea kidnapped. Neha doesn’t know whom to turn to and after years calls up her ex-boyfriend Ronnie for help. And this is where the film begins. Ronnie comes to Goa to meet Neha and find out what happened. He starts to investigate the kidnapping but at every turn, he is told Rhea doesn’t exist and is a figment of Neha’s imagination.

Neha’s husband says she’s crazy and the cops reiterate this. Neha’s brother-in-law is Sunny (Prateik Babbar) who are involved in illicit activities and Ronnie has a run-in with him and the cops (Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee). What happened to Neha? Does Rhea exist? Does Ronnie find Rhea? Tiger Shroff is in his element in this film which is a remake of the superhit Telugu film ‘Kshanam’. As he plays an army officer, we see a very fit Tiger who excels – as always – at fights and action sequences. He is super buff as well. The role of Ronnie plays to his strengths and that’s a major advantage for him. Having said that, Tiger also does a good job in the emotional scenes. As for Disha Patani, she needs to work a lot more on her acting skills.

With Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee, Tiger has a great supporting cast around him. All of them have delivered what is required for the film. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez comes in for the ‘Ek do teen’ item

number but it’s obviously not a patch on the Madhuri Dixit original. Seeing Jacqueline’s ribs sticking out as she dances also doesn’t add any sizzle but makes her look sickly.

Director Ahmed Khan has delivered a pretty good remake. He has given Tiger Shroff the ideal platform to showcase his skills and Tiger has also grown better as an actor as we discover here. ‘Baaghi 2’ is a Tiger Shroff film

all the way and he excels in it.

