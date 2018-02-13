Priya Prakash Varrier has turned into an overnight sensation after her cute wink featured in Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poorvi from the film Oru Adaar Love went viral on the internet. Just like Priya Prakash Varrier, there are many people who turned into an overnight sensation. Know more about these people in the article.

In the digital world, going viral is the dream of everyone. Some people work hard to get popular but some people get famous overnight. In the latest example, Priya Prakash Varrier, a Malayalam actress has turned into an overnight sensation after being highlighted in a Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poorvi from the film Oru Adaar Love. Priya Prakash Varrier, who won millions of hearts overnight with her cute wink has another feather in her cap as she beat India’s biggest names like Sunny Leone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhat who are searched on Google.

Here are some of the ordinary people who turned overnight celebrities:

Arshad Khan (Chaiwala): A handsome, blue-eyed, Pakistani tea vendor had founded overnight fame last year. After which, the Pakistani internet sensation wins a modelling contract after his phone goes viral and shared by people all over the world. The Chaiwala came into limelight after the Pakistani Jiah Ali captured a photo of Arshad Khan and posted on her Instagram.

Dhinchak Pooja: A 23-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh became popular last year after her singing video went viral on the YouTube. Her songs were titled irritated by many. Her songs include Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Swag Wali Topi and Daaru. Her real name is Pooja Jain, later made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss season 11. But the buzz continues as she appeared on various comedy shows.

Saima Hussain Mir: A Pune’s third-year Design student came into limelight after she was captured in a group selfie by King Khan of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan. Among the numerous girls in the picture, Mir received the many marriage proposals after the picture shared by the Khan on Social Media while touring the country to promote her film “Raees”.

Taher Shah: Just like the Pakistani Chaiwala, Taher Shah video went viral on YouTube. His first song named Eye to Eye caught the eyes of many not only in Pakistan but India as well. He was also trolled, people made fun of him but he doesn’t take negative comments serious and came with another song Angel in 2016.