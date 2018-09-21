The gossip mills were running full tilt on Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar’s rumoured relationship, now putting an end to all the rumours, the actor has confirmed his relationship. Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli has proposed to his long-term girlfriend on the Indian Idol season 5 shooting sets.

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli has finally taken the next step in his relationship with popular singer artiste Neha Kakkar. Yes, the actor has finally proposed to his long-time girlfriend for marriage. The actor has even taken to Instagram to share a romantic photograph. In the caption, he mentioned that he would always remember this surprise visit for his cute little gem Neha.

In the photograph, the duo looked absolutely adorable together as they hug. Neha looks beautiful in her pink coloured off-shoulder gown while Himansh looks handsome in his sky blue coloured coat.

But what is grabbing our attention more is the fairytale proposal of Himansh Kohli. The 28-year-old actor made sure to make the proposal special.

Elated Neha also took to Instagram to share a photograph when she was surprised by his marriage proposal.

As per sources, it all happened during the fun segment named ‘Neha’s Swayamvar’ on the sets of Indian Idol season 5, hosted by Sunil Grover. Suddenly, Himansh turned up during the segment along with host Paritosh Tripathi. When asked whom did she want to marry, Neha said that it had always been Himansh in her mind whenever she thought of getting married.

Neha is one of the judges on Indian Idol season 5 along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.

Before this, the gossip mill was being fuelled about their relationship for obvious reasons. If you have noticed it, the couple started posting their pictures together leaving their fans in wonder about their relationship. Now, since Himansh has given the confirmation, he has put an end to all the rumours around the couple.

Check out the photographs of the tinsel town’s new lovebirds.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar recently crooned a reprised version of Ek Pal Chain Na Aave from 1997 Judaai for Ajay Devgn- starrer Raid’s. She has given a tribute to the late actor, Sridevi. In an interview to a leading daily, Neha revealed she took up the song immediately when it was being offered by Bhushan Kumar. Not just it, the song is the Neha’s favourite as it reminds her of Sridevi.

