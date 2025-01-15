Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
This OnlyFans Star Was Once A Stripper But Is Now Embracing The Life Of A Monk

In addition to his Instagram presence, Edelman runs a YouTube channel called "Consciously Ash," where he shares content aimed at helping individuals achieve the best version of themselves.

This OnlyFans Star Was Once A Stripper But Is Now Embracing The Life Of A Monk

Ash Edelman, an Australian man, has captivated social media users with his remarkable life transformation. His journey, which began as a stripper, transitioned through various stages—including becoming an OnlyFans creator, a bodybuilder, and ultimately embracing the life of a monk—has earned him widespread admiration.

Edelman proudly describes his multifaceted journey as “living multiple lives in one life” in his Instagram bio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ASH EDELMAN IFBB PRO | MINDSET COACH (@consciously_ash)

Embracing Change and Personal Growth

In a video shared last year, Ash Edelman revealed the different phases of his life, explaining how at one point, he became addicted to the glamorous lifestyle he was living. However, he found a deeper calling and transitioned into the path of spirituality, ultimately becoming a monk. This transformation is not just a one-time story; Edelman has consistently shared similar insights in various videos about his personal growth journey.

Teaching Mindfulness and Well-Being

Edelman is not only a personal growth strategist but also a mindfulness advocate. He regularly shares videos on mindfulness practices, promoting healthier lifestyles and mental well-being.

He believes these practices can help people live more fulfilling lives. In addition, he often posts content with his pet dog, offering glimpses into his more personal life.



The channel focuses on holistic practices such as breathwork, meditation, mobility, healthy living, and motivation, providing tools for personal growth and well-being.

As a personal coach, Ash Edelman conducts regular sessions with individuals, teaching them how to live better, more mindful lives. His approach incorporates his experiences and insights gained from his diverse journey, making him a valuable resource for those seeking self-improvement.

