Natasa Stankovic, model-turned-actor and a fabulous dancer, is once again making waves on social media after her latest Instagram post. Natasa Stankovic has taken it to her Instagram page and shared the teaser of her upcoming song Bhoot Hoon Main from the upcoming Bollywood horror flick Lupt. The film will hit silver screens later this month. In the teaser of her upcoming song, Natasa Stankovic is looking sensuous hot and is ready to surprise all her fans with her new avatar.

Natasa Stankovic has appeared in a number of films and has added on glamour with her phenomenal dance. She had also appeared in Badshah’s hit song DJ Wale Babu Mera Gaana Chala Do. Natasa Stankovic is an avid social media user and regularly keeps updating her social media pages with the latest updates from her life and work. If not busy with film shootings, Natasa Stankovic loves to spend time on her exotic vacations, enjoying her life to the fullest.

Talking about the upcoming Bollywood film, the first look of Jaaved Jaaferi-Meenakshi Dixit starrer Lupt was unveiled in July. In the first look poster, an image of a haunted woman with deep scars on her face, forehead and scary eyes was shown. Lupt’s first poster also took the social media by storm and within hours of it being unveiled, it went viral and had become one of the top Twitter trends of the day. In the poster, Meenakshi Sharma was projected as a haunted woman with a tagline that read Every family has a story.

Lupt also stars Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Niki Walia and Rishabh Chadda in key roles. Earlier in 2017, actor-cum-dancer Jaaved Jaaferi best known for being a judge in one of India’s hit dance show Boogie Woogie (now discontinued), had shared a still from his upcoming movie in 2017, where he also mentioned that the film will be releasing in 2018.

Take a look at other Instagram photos of Natasa Stankovic

