In a bid to rich user experience, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out some new features for Android. The new updated WhatsApp features include group description and search participants. Along with features mentioned above, the WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that will allow the users to switch between voice and video calls without disconnected the ongoing call. The new features have already been made available to the beta users, now stable version users can enjoy these new features. But, it is mandatory for users to update the application before availing these features.

The Group Description, new group-focused features, it will allow the users of a group to add the description to the group. This feature works similar to how we add the description to our personal profiles. Firstly, you need to go to the Group info section of the particular group, now you will be able to see the Description right below the name of the group. Lastly, click on it, enter the description of the group and click on OK. Along with the admin, the new feature will allow all users of the group to change the Group Description.

The description can notably be as long as 512 characters. Soon after the change of Description, you will get a notification stating – “XYZ changed the group description. Tap to view”. The second feature, search participant, adds an option to enable searching of group participants directly from the Group Info screen. The new feature will be soon rolled out to the Windows following iOS rollout. Last feature, the most waited feature will let users switch between the video and voice calls. Like earlier, there is no need to disconnect the call. But, to avail this feature the WhatsApp should be updated to the latest version.

