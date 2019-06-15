Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Live Tweets Photo Video: Catch all the LIVE updates about Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale, How and Where to Watch view Femina Miss India Beauty Pageant contest Live photo video twitter Instagram. #MissIndia2019 #MissIndia2019Finale #MissIndiaTheDream

Femina Miss India 2019 beauty pageant finale will be held tonight, June 15, 2019, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. The Femina Miss India 2019 is one of the most awaited beauty contest of the year, which produces many top models and Bollywood actors. The prestigious event will be hosted by ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, popular TV host Manish Paul and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Femina Miss India 2019 grand finale will be telecast on Colors Channel at 8:00 pm and you can catch the live streaming on Jio TV app. Last year, Anukreethy Vyas was crowned as the Femina Miss India 2018 and tonight she will handover the crow to her successor.

Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi are expected to perform live at the most-awaited beauty contest, FBB Femina Miss India 2019.

Miss India contestants. They all have the same hair, and the SAME SKIN COLOUR, and I'm going to hazard a guess that their heights and vital stats will also be similar. So much for India being a 'diverse' country. pic.twitter.com/L4yXG0WvRu — labellagorda (@labellagorda) May 27, 2019

Here are the LIVE updates for Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Live:

Live Updates

