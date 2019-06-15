Femina Miss India 2019 beauty pageant finale will be held tonight, June 15, 2019, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. The Femina Miss India 2019 is one of the most awaited beauty contest of the year, which produces many top models and Bollywood actors. The prestigious event will be hosted by ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, popular TV host Manish Paul and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar
Femina Miss India 2019 grand finale will be telecast on Colors Channel at 8:00 pm and you can catch the live streaming on Jio TV app. Last year, Anukreethy Vyas was crowned as the Femina Miss India 2018 and tonight she will handover the crow to her successor.
Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi are expected to perform live at the most-awaited beauty contest, FBB Femina Miss India 2019.
Here are the LIVE updates for Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Live:
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has set the stage on fire with his dance performance. The Josh is definitely high tonight at the Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale as actor is flaunting his dance moves and sexy body.
For all the @vickykaushal09 fans! Definitely the josh is high on the stage @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale at @DomeIndia.— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 15, 2019
Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Live: The beauty contest organisers asked people of the country to pick the most beautiful woman for 2019 out of 30 finalists.
Who is your top pick?@fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2019— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 15, 2019
Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Live: Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Manish Paul, Dia Mirza on the stage at Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale. All 4 stars are entertaining the audience and will pick India's most beautiful woman for 2019.
.@karanjohar @NehaDhupia @deespeak and @ManishPaul03 on the stage of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2019 at @DomeIndia.— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 15, 2019
A few hours before the Femina Miss India 2019 Finale, Bollywood bombshell Katrina Kaif set the stage on fire with her sexy moves and grooves.
Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Live: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Manish Paul are hosting the Femina Miss India 2019 Grand finale tonight.
Let the show begin! @karanjohar and @ManishPaul03 are our dapper hosts tonight.@fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2019 at @DomeIndia.— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 15, 2019
Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Live: Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi looks mesmerizing at the red carpet. She has been style inspiration for many aspiring models.
Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Live: Remo D' Souza makes entry in black suit and hat. The dance master looks handsome and shutterbugs capture him at the Miss India 2019 Grand Finale.
Host of the Femina Miss India 2019, Karan Johar is on stage and the show begins.
And the host for @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale @karanjohar is on stage at @DomeIndia.— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 15, 2019
