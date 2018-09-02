The Beauty queen Nehal Chudasama, unlike the other crown achievers aims at clearing Civil services examination and becoming a government servant. The winner of Yamaha Facino Miss Diva Miss Universe 2018 also said that she has no plans to enter the world of India Cinema as of now. The glorious beauty is as of now, preparing for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant which is going to be held in the month of December.

The beauty pageant was judged by the Bollywood actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta wherein Sushant Singh Rajput announced Nehal as the winner of the grand finale. The grand finale event was a star-spangled night loaded with celebrities organised in Mumbai on Friday night. The Miss Diva-Miss Universe India 2017 winner Shraddha Shashidhar crowned her successor Nehal Chudasama at the NSCI Dome.

After winning the beauty Pageant, Nehal expressed her personal experience of the journey telling that she belongs to a Gujarati family and so modelling was not quite usual and acceptable for them and she is the first girl from her family to do this. Besides that, she explained how difficult it was for her to come forward and participate in something like this. Nehal lost her mother when she was 13 years old and so it was really difficult for her to convince her father to let her do this. She added to it that after seeing her successful and happy with what she is doing, her father is also convinced and happy about it.

The gorgeous beauty would soon represent India at Bangkok for the Miss Universe Pageant 2018 in December.

