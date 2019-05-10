Student Of The Year 2 review: After much anticipation, Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria has hit the silver screens today. Student Of The Year 2 has been directed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Student Of The Year 2 review: After much talk around Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Student Of The Year 2 has finally hit the silver screens today. Revolving around college drama, inter-college competition, heartbreaks and lots of Ishq Wala Love, Student Of The Year 2 has been helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. As the film releases today, the verdict of film critics is finally out.

Film critic Ronak Kotecha in his review for Times of India gave the film 3 stars and said that Tiger Shroff drives the film forward with his sweet-boy charm while Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday bring on the glam in the film. Speaking about the performances of the debutants, the character of Tara could have been refined more. Her on-screen presence is impressive but her performance is quite average. On the other hand, Ananya Panday shines through with a defined character and a convinceable backstory. Aditya Seal plays the role of an anti-hero well.

In her review for DNA, Film critic Meena Iyer gave the film 3 out of 5 stars. She has written that Student Of The Year 2 falls short on the creative part. In the Dharma world, Tiger Shroff is impressive with his terrific physical form while Tara and Ananya lack strong characters. However, the film critic believes that they may get better under the guidance of different filmmaker. Hollywood star Will Smith also makes a cameo in SOTY 2 and it is worth a watch.

Kriti Tulsiani in her quick review for TimesNow has said that the performances of Tiger Shroff and anti-hero Aditya Seal are praise-worthy while Ananya Panday can get better. Essaying the role of Rohan, Tiger is doing what he does, i.e action. Ananya delivers a promising performance while Tara Sutaria’s performance is quite underwhelming. The story and plot bring the film down and lacks substance.

