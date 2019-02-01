7th Pay Commission Interim Budget 2019 Piyush Goyal Live updates: All eyes will be on Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as central government employees are expecting a salary hike announcement today. The Budget is expected to include farm relief packages, tax cuts and more fund allocation for the rural and health sector.

7th Pay Commission Interim Budget 2019 Piyush Goyal Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government will present the Interim Budget 2019 today in Parliament (on Friday). This is Modi government’s final and sixth Budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The Budget will be presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal at 11 am. Prior to this, all of the government’s five Budgets were presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The hopes will be high from the Interim Budget 2019 which will decide the fates of 1.25 Billion Indians for the next fiscal year. Central Government employees will be keeping a close eye on this budget as they are expecting a piece of good news from Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday hinted the last five budgets have been dedicated to the farmers, the government’s sixth budget will also be for the farmers, it will empower them. So it can be expected that the Budget will include farm relief package and more fund allocation for the rural and health sector. The NDA government may unveil a roadmap for basic income plan for the poor

Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Railways, said the way the government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, he believes, the further investment in railways will certainly be increased.

Interim Budget 2019: Expectations

-Farm relief package likely in Modi government’s Budget today

– 10% more spending on rural sector can be expected

– Interest free hom loans upto 2 lakh

– 3 times more funds for Aayushman Bharat Scheme (Rs 47,000 crore)

– Rs 53, 000 crore like ly to be allocated for health sector

– MNAREGA allocation could go upto Rs 60,000 crore

– Announcement likely on 10,000 new health sectors

– Priority sector lending status to MSME and MSE sector

– Standard deduction likely to raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000

– Solar energy should be given a core industry status

– Roadmap for basic income plan for the poor

What India Inc expects?

– Reduction in corporate tax to 20 % from 25%

– Increase standard deduction for new home buyers

– Startups want govt to do away with Angle Tax

– Uniform 18 percent GST on all auto components

– Tax sops can be expected from the reality sector

– Lower customs duty on MedTech devices

-Separate industry status for housing finance companies

#WATCH Finance Minister Piyush Goyal arrives at the Parliament with the #Budget briefcase. He will present the interim #Budget 2019-20 at 11 am #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/4sCsHZUCBI — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

