7th Pay Commission Interim Budget 2019 Piyush Goyal Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government will present the Interim Budget 2019 today in Parliament (on Friday). This is Modi government’s final and sixth Budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The Budget will be presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal at 11 am. Prior to this, all of the government’s five Budgets were presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
The hopes will be high from the Interim Budget 2019 which will decide the fates of 1.25 Billion Indians for the next fiscal year. Central Government employees will be keeping a close eye on this budget as they are expecting a piece of good news from Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday hinted the last five budgets have been dedicated to the farmers, the government’s sixth budget will also be for the farmers, it will empower them. So it can be expected that the Budget will include farm relief package and more fund allocation for the rural and health sector. The NDA government may unveil a roadmap for basic income plan for the poor
Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Railways, said the way the government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to WiFi, he believes, the further investment in railways will certainly be increased.
Interim Budget 2019: Expectations
-Farm relief package likely in Modi government’s Budget today
– 10% more spending on rural sector can be expected
– Interest free hom loans upto 2 lakh
– 3 times more funds for Aayushman Bharat Scheme (Rs 47,000 crore)
– Rs 53, 000 crore like ly to be allocated for health sector
– MNAREGA allocation could go upto Rs 60,000 crore
– Announcement likely on 10,000 new health sectors
– Priority sector lending status to MSME and MSE sector
– Standard deduction likely to raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000
– Solar energy should be given a core industry status
– Roadmap for basic income plan for the poor
What India Inc expects?
– Reduction in corporate tax to 20 % from 25%
– Increase standard deduction for new home buyers
– Startups want govt to do away with Angle Tax
– Uniform 18 percent GST on all auto components
– Tax sops can be expected from the reality sector
– Lower customs duty on MedTech devices
-Separate industry status for housing finance companies
Pandemonium in House as Piyush Goyal delivers Budget speech
Opposition leaders including the Congress created ruckus inside Parliament while Piyush Goyal prepared to present the Union Budget 2019. Goyal said India is back on track and become the fastest growing economy. The NDA government has removed the policy paralysis and we will realise a new India in 2022.
Finance Minister says NDA brought the inflation rate down to 2.19% in last December. Its a big success for Narendra Modi government. Fiscal deficit brought down.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who took over the charge from Arun Jaitley, is presenting the Interim Budget in house. Goyal says that NDA government is continuously working towards the betterment of farmers.
Current minimum pay to central employees may be revised to Rs 26,000
More than 68 lakh central employees are in for a surprise before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April, May this year. In the budget, the current minimum pay to the central employees, that is Rs 18,000 may be revised to Rs 26,000 and the fitment factor that is currently at 2.57 times to 3.68 times.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is all set to present the Interim Budget 2019. He has already reached the Parliament after meeting President Ramnath Kovind. Piyush Goyal is expected to present the Interim Budget at around 11 am.