Following the spine-chilling incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded two of the Vistara pilots. The following incident took place in Mumbai airspace after 8 PM when Air India’s Airbus A-319 was flying from Mumbai to Bhopal as AI 631 and was at 27,000 feet in the air. As per TOI, Vistara’s A-320 Neo was flying from Delhi to Pune as UK 997. As per source, the Vistara flight with 152 passengers on board was assigned the flight altitude of 29,000 feet. As per sources, Vistara pilots said that the air traffic control (ATC) had asked them to fly at 27,000 feet.

As per reports, following the ATC, the Vistara pilots flying UK 997 brought it down to 27,100 ft with just 100 feet away from being collided with the Air India’s AI631, flying vertically with almost 2 kilometers apart. With the almost negligible distance between the two flights, the alarms of traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) went off along with the alarms in the cockpits of both the pilots. Following the alarms, the pilots managed to escape the mid-air collision. A source told TOI that at one point, AI 631 and UK 997 were 100 feet apart vertically and 2.8km laterally apart. They were just seconds away from each other. This is the most serious airport (accident) or near-miss in recent times.

Reacting to the incident, a Vistara spokesperson said that the safety of their customers and staff is of paramount importance to them and at Vistara they diligently follow all the safety regulations and guidelines. In this particular incident, the resolution advisory (RA) got triggered due to conflicting traffic. Vistara’s pilot followed the SOP (standard operating procedure) to avoid it and carried out an uneventful landing. The matter is under investigation by relevant authorities. Meanwhile, an AI official said, “This was indeed a very close call. Our crew was acting just as it should have. There must have been some serious confusion between air traffic control and Vistara pilots that led to this.”