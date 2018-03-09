Vishwabharti University students haev been frugally beaten up allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Bolbur. There have been allegedly beaten since the students were protesting against cutting down of trees for expansion of road. Even some foreigners who are also students of Vishwabharti University and were protesting against the cause were not spared by the irate mob.

In a breaking development, Vishwabharti University students have been frugally beaten up allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters in Bolbur. There have been allegedly beaten since the students were protesting against cutting down of trees for expansion of road. Even some foreigners who are also students of Vishwabharti University and were protesting against the cause were not spared by the irate mob. The entire drama unfolded in-front of police but the students allege that the cops were mute spectators.

The incident took place when the students were protesting against the cause at Shyambati area near Shantiniketan in Birbhum district on Friday. The students who were protesting against cutting down of tree comprises of women, foreigners. The students were protesting near Shyambati area where the Public Works Department (PWD) was cutting down trees for road widening project. As per reports, after knowing that some students were protesting against the cutting down of trees, a group of TMC activists led by their leader Nurul Huda Kaji reached the spot and allegedly thrashed agitating students and tried to remove them from the spot. The protesting students have also alleged that thrashing up of women and international students by TMC supporters in the presence of the public.

Also Read: Delhi sealing row: Will sit on hunger strike if no solution comes till March 31, threatens Arvind Kejriwal

Following the incident, many students were rushed to a nearby hospital who got injured in this alleged attack by TMC supporters. Later, a heavy police force arrived at the spot and dispersed the TMC supporters, activists in order to control the situation. However, even after all this chaos and protests, the cutting down of trees in that area started again.

Also Read: Now a death penalty for those found guilty of raping girls below 12 years in Rajasthan

Also Read: Human beings have right to die with dignity: SC on allowing passive euthanasia with guidelines

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App