Happy New Year 2019: It’s that time of the year when people are all set to say goodbye to 2018 and welcome 2019 in style, as its the new years eve. Well in some countries including New Zealand, Australia, the new year has already arrived. Firecrackers works were witnessed in New Zealand’s Auckland and Sydney in Australia. The countdown to welcome New Year 2019 has begun in many countries including India and it’s just a matter of a few hours from now when people will say goodbye to 2018 and welcome 2019 with new hopes and positivity.

Celebrating the New Year has been a custom for many years when people, organisations celebrate the occasion in style by organising parties, spending time with their families, loved ones, and hoping for a better achieving time then what they had experienced in the previous year.

#WATCH Australia's Sydney welcomes the new year with spectacular fireworks. pic.twitter.com/SI0gzC33bq — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

Australia's Sydney welcomes the new year with spectacular fireworks. pic.twitter.com/pGt37zg8zj — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the new year with fireworks #NewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/acC47C5Edb — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

One of the most practised ways to welcome the New Year is by organising fireworks which marks the end of millions of sweet, bitter memories which took place during the year and entering the new year of hopes, prosperity in style by wishing Happy New Year to your loved ones, family, friends. For some, it’s a time when people tempt to gain strength, confidence to follows their dreams with a firm determination.

