The much-awaited trailer of Vishwas Paandya’s upcoming dark-comedy titled Baa Baaa Black Sheep was released on Wednesday. The trailer shows the story of an honest common man Anupam Kher (who is the quite sheep) and his son, played by Maniesh Paul, (who is the black sheep). However, things get twisted when Anupam Kher tells him that they are a family of contract killer since 12 generations and Maniesh is the 13th generation who will now take care of the family business of contract killing. However, he further tells him that they don’t kill innocent people but Maniesh tells him that its not possible for him to kill anyone. We even see Annu Kapoor (the cheat sheep), Manjari Fadnnis and Kay Kay Menon (the smart sheep) in interesting roles.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared the poster of Baa Baaa Black Sheep and wrote,“Anupam Kher, Maniesh Paul, Annu Kapoor, Manjari Fadnnis and Kay Kay Menon… Trailer of #BaaBaaaBlackSheep… Vishwas Paandya directs… 9 March 2018 release…” Previously, the makers had shared funny and interesting posters and motion teasers of the film after which fans were extremely excited about the trailer. The dark-comedy is slated to release on March 9 this year. The film has a very talented cast and the story looks slightly different.

