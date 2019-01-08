The announcement of appointing Apsara Reddy as a national general secretary of All India Mahila Congress was confirmed by the official handle of the Congress which retweeted a post by Mahila Congress. In the post, Reddy was pictured with party president Rahul Gandhi.

Renowned transgender activist Apsara Reddy was appointed as a national general secretary of All India Mahila Congress on Tuesday making her the first transgender to hold a party post in the Congress’ 134-year-old history. The announcement was confirmed by the official handle of the Congress which retweeted a post by Mahila Congress. In the post, Apsara Reddy was pictured with party president Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy, who is a former journalist, had joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in May 2016 to advance her political career. She was an ardent supporter of Jayalalithaa and after her demise, she moved to the pro-Sasikala faction of AIADMK. Before that in February 2016, she briefly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but later cut ties with the party in order to join AIADMK.

Before entering into politics, Apsara Reddy had worked with various news organisations including BBC World Service, The Hindu, Commonwealth Secretariat in London and many more. While working for them, she had conducted interviews of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, former Australia PM John Howard, F1 racer Michael Schumacher, Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, etc. She also worked briefly with UNICEF and covered tsunami crisis in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and India.

