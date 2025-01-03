Filippo’s OnlyFans profile states that she is 19 years old. While many have defended her right to be on the platform as an adult, some supported Araujo’s concerns.

A Brazilian model has sparked a debate following her reaction to her assistant’s significant earnings on OnlyFans. The model expressed outrage at the platform’s audience, accusing them of being “sick” for consuming content created by someone who, in her view, appears very young.

Her assistant reportedly earned $54,000 from the adult content platform. This controversy arises only months after OnlyFans (OF) removed several accounts flagged for hosting suspected child exploitation material.

Camilla Araujo, the model, shared a video captioned, “How much my assistant made with her new job,” tagging Julia Filippo, her assistant. In the clip, Araujo asks Filippo to reveal her earnings for the week. Upon seeing the $54,000 figure, Araujo appears shocked and goes on a tirade, calling viewers “twisted” and “sick.”

Filippo’s OnlyFans profile states that she is 19 years old. While many have defended her right to be on the platform as an adult, some supported Araujo’s concerns.

OnlyFans, which prohibits users under 18, has emphasized its strict monitoring and vetting measures. In a 2023 address, the platform’s CEO stated, “It’s strictly adults-only, with sophisticated systems to verify every user and swiftly remove any child sexual abuse material. We know the age and identity of everyone on our platform.”

However, the platform has faced scrutiny in the past. Last year, a man was arrested for abducting a 16-year-old Florida girl after discovering her explicit content on the site.