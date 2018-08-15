Satyamev Jayate box office collection day 1 LIVE updates: Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Emmy Entertainment and T-Series, Satyamev Jayate has hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day 2018. According to trade predictions, Satyamev Jayate is likely to enjoy a massive 5 day weekend.

John Abraham’s much-anticipated film Satyamev Jayate has finally hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day 2018, i.e August 15, 2018. Despite a stiff competition by Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, Satyamev Jayate has managed to maintain a stronghold at the box office. With a positive response to the film’s trailer followed by the super-hit song Dilbar starring Nora Fatehi, the film managed to create all the right buzz.

On the day of the box office release, Film critic and trade analyst Sumil Kadel had written on his official Twitter handle that the 10 am shows of Satyamev Jayate show 65-70% occupancy across India. With this, the film has also received good advanced booking and is likely to emerge as John Abraham’s biggest opener till date. The trade analyst further added Satyamev Jayate will enjoy a massive 5 day weekend.

Helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under TSeries and Emmy Entertainment, Satyamev Jayate stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Check out the LIVE updates of John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate box office collection here:

#SatyamevaJayate Advance booking is quite good & without an iota of doubt this film will prove to be @TheJohnAbraham biggest solo opener ever. Reviews are quite encouraging & film will enjoy a massive 5 days weekend. All the best team SJ @zmilap @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 14, 2018

#SatyamevaJayate 10 am shows occupancy 65-70% across India. FANTASTIC — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 15, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More