Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Authorities continue to investigate the case to determine whether Anna Polly’s death was an accident or if foul play was involved. The adult star’s untimely passing has left many mourning and seeking answers.

Brazilian OnlyFans star Anna Beatriz Pereira Alves, popularly known as Anna Polly, tragically fell to her death from a hotel balcony in Nova Iguaçu.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old adult content creator had just finished filming an explicit scene with two male co-stars before the fatal incident.

Police Investigation and Conflicting Statements

Authorities have launched an investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Anna Polly’s death. The two men present at the scene were questioned, but their statements reportedly conflicted.

Despite this, they were later released. A spokesperson for the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Unit stated that they are exploring all possibilities, including an accident or potential foul play.

Anna Beatriz’s Boyfriend Speaks Out

Anna’s boyfriend, Pedro Henrique, expressed his grief and assured that the authorities are handling the case. Speaking to Brazilian magazine Quem, he stated, “All information is with the police. If someone is responsible, they will be held accountable.”

Henrique later posted an emotional tribute on social media, sharing funeral details and expressing his devastation. “It’s incredibly difficult without you. As time passes, the pain only grows,” he wrote.

Friends in Shock Over Anna Beatriz’s Sudden Death

Though the incident occurred on January 23, news of Anna’s passing took time to reach her hometown. Friends and fans were left in shock, with one close friend recalling, “She had big dreams and was always excited about her future projects.”

