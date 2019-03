The encounter resulted in the killing of one person reportedly. Although no details related to the dead have been divulged

Bihar Maoist attack: Encounter has broken out between Maoists and security forces since Monday morning. The 205 CoBRA special operations and Maoists have been engaged in encounter from around 6:30 this morning in Bihar’s Nawada.

One person has died in the encounter though details are yet to be revealed. The intermittent firing is still on.

More details awaited.

Bihar: Encounter broke out between Naxals and troops of 205 CoBRA c/o special ops at about 0626 hours today in Nawada. Intermittent firing underway. One body recovered. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More