Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has once again raked another controversy after his recent comments about cheating in examinations. Speaking in an interview to a leading TV Channel, Akhilesh Yadav in a statement said that a little bit of cheating in an examination is not called a cheating. Apart from saying that a little bit of cheating in the examination wouldn’t be called a cheating, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also mentioned even he has done a little of cheating.

While following his comment on the topic of cheating, so far there are no reactions from rival parties or any statement from his own party but Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks on this issue may see some action between rival parties.

Further speaking on the issue, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Cheating is there, If I say I have never cheated, and you will say maybe it wouldn’t be there, there is no one who can say that they wouldn’t have cheated. Out of all the students, I believe that there will be 10% who wouldn’t be doing cheating in exams, but a little bit of cheating, everybody does … so would you call that cheating? If one really has to stop cheating, then we need to have a different system. Akhilesh Yadav mentioned about the system which is followed in European countries.

While Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that a little bit of cheating is not a big deal, it’s hard to say how students and their parents will react on this belief of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. However, no official reaction has come so far by any other political party leader.

