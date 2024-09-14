Second ‘Cash for Jobs’ Scandal in Goa: Opposition Questions Role of ‘Madam’ in Bribery

Sardesai explained that the initial exam for the positions was held in October 2023, followed by a skill test in February 2024.

Panjim: A new controversy has erupted in Goa as Vijai Sardesai, President of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and MLA for Fatorda, has accused the BJP-led government of “Cash for Jobs” scam related to the recruitment process for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) positions at the South Goa Collectorate. On September 10, 2024, Sardesai alleged that candidates applying for these posts, which began in October 2023, were asked for bribes to secure employment. He asserted, “The jobs intended for qualified individuals have been sold off by this BJP government.”

Sardesai explained that the initial exam for the positions was held in October 2023, followed by a skill test in February 2024. However, the results were unusually delayed. According to Sardesai, candidates reported being approached by a woman demanding money to guarantee job placements. Those who refused to pay were reportedly failed. Sardesai questioned, “Why does it take seven months to release the results of the recruitment exams?” He has called for an urgent investigation into these allegations to ensure transparency.

Sardesai also reminded Revenue Minister Babush Monserrate of his own previous accusations against the Public Works Department (PWD) over a similar “cash for jobs” scandal, now turning back on Monserrate himself.

The issue gained momentum when Utpal Parrikar, son of the late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, demanded Monserrate’s removal from the cabinet. Parrikar criticized, “The BJP party is tainted because of individuals like Babush. I urge the Chief Minister to investigate these claims, and I believe people will support decisive action.”

The scandal has also attracted attention from South Goa Congress MP Capt. Viriato Fernandes, who claimed that a woman, referred to as ‘Madam’, in CM Pramod Sawant’s constituency was involved in taking bribes for job placements. This raises further questions about potential corruption within Goa’s recruitment system.

Reported By: Prathmesh Metangale

