Lallu Ki Laila trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila will be released tomorrow!

Lallu Ki Laila trailer: The much-anticipated movie trailer of Bhojpuri movie Lallu Ki Laila starring none other than Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey will be released tomorrow—August 3.

The movie, which has been helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay, also stars Yamini Singh, Kanak Pandey, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Prakash Jais, BIB Bijender Singh, J Neelam, Rina Rani, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh and Imroz Akhtar in key roles.

Lallu Ki Laila has been backed by Ratnakar Kumar, The movie is being presented by Worldwide Channel and Jitender Gulati and co-produced by Prakash Jais. The music of the movie has been composed by Madhukar Anand and Azad Singh, Santosh Puri & Sandeep Sajan have penned the lyrics.

It is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15, Independence Day. The sizzling chemistry between Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey is loved by fans.

They have starred in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Aashik Aawara, Doodh Ka Karz, Beta, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Ram Lakhan, among many others.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are one of the hottest couples in the Bhojpuri movie industry and their sizzling and hot dance videos garner millions of likes as well as views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey on Friday shared a new poster from her upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila and announced that the trailer of the movie will release tomorrow—August 3. The poster features Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua along with the star cast.

