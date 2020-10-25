Former Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday in Bhopal. Lodhi had tendered his resignation to Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma earlier today.

“MLA from Damoh area, Rahul Lodhi has resigned from his post which has been accepted,” Rameshwar Shama tweeted. “I have worked with Congress for around 14 months but I couldn’t work for the development. All the public welfare schemes have been put to a halt in Damoh. Today I have joined BJP willingly. I am sure that Damoh will touch great heights,” said Lodhi.

Earlier Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Saturday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is not even worth the dust of Congress leader Kamal Nath’s feet. While another Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar, in a speech given on October 11, had levelled allegations against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi tenders his resignation to Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. pic.twitter.com/gGMqhQjNZ1 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA.

