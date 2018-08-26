As per the announcement made by BJP leader Bukkal Nawab, all the Muslim women from the district will celebrate Gau Rakhsha Bandhan on Sunday. In the following event, BJP leader said that the women belonging to Muslim community will be tying rakhis to cows at Lord Shiva temple near Kudiya Ghat in Rumi gate area in Lucknow.

While the country is celebrating Raksha Bandhan in their usual way, by tying rakhi onto their brother’s wrist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bukkal Nawab from Uttar Pradesh has announced totally different plans for this Raksha Bandhan. As per the announcement made by BJP leader Bukkal Nawab, all the Muslim women from the district will celebrate Gau Rakhsha Bandhan on Sunday. In the following event, BJP leader said that the women belonging to Muslim community will be tying rakhis to cows at Lord Shiva temple near Kudiya Ghat in Rumi gate area in Lucknow.

The following event is particularly aimed at encouraging Muslims to protect cows. Commenting on the Gau Raksha Bandhan, BJP’s Bukkal Nawab said that for him, cow protection is important and his top priority. He further added that the time to save their holy cows has come.

Bukkal Nawab was earlier with Samajwadi Party and had recently joined BJP in 2017. He added that cow protection rallies should be taken out in every village of the country to make people aware of the importance and significance of cows.

In the advisory issued by the BJP leader, he said that burqa-clad Muslim women will be tying rakhis to cows from 12 pm on August 26. The advisory added that after the event ends, people will be provided with food and refreshments.

It added that keeping the monsoons in mind, a water-proof tent has been put up to make sure no inconvenience is caused to the people present.

