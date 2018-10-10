Adesh Gupta, North MCD Mayor on Wednesday, said this is an unfortunate incident and MCD does not discriminate on the basis on religion as all religions are equal. His remarks came after Wazirabad hogged headlines saying that many students of the MCD school are being segregated into Hindu and Muslim sections.

In the wake of raft of allegations circulating on social media that students are being divided into Hindu and Muslim sections in North Delhi’s Wazirabad village, Adesh Gupta, North MCD Mayor said on Wednesday, October 10, that this is an unfortunate incident and MCD does not discriminate on the basis on religion as all religions are equal. He further affirmed that punitive measures will be taken whoever is behind the grave incident.

His statements came after Wazirabad hogged headlines saying that many students of the MCD school are being segregated into Hindu and Muslim sections. To this, earlier the Education Department of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) ordered a senior official to visit the site and inspect if the allegations are true.

Have sought a report on this issue, anyone found guilty will be punished. This is an unfortunate incident, MCD doesn't discriminate on basis of religion, all are equal: Adesh Gupta,North MCD Mayor on reports that a MCD school segregated Hindu&Muslim students in different sections pic.twitter.com/0F3CQb55uu — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

Responding to the matter, a school teacher on condition of anonymity said students and schools should be kept away from politics, religion and caste, as it will hinder a child’s growth.

He further pointed out that when a child/student enters school he/she is not Hindu, Muslim or Sikh or Christian, but an Indian.

