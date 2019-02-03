KEAM 2019: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Course examination will be held in two phases of 2 hours 30 minutes each. The examination will be MCQ computer based paper that will be conducted on April 22 and April 23 and the rustles of the same will be out by May 25.

KEAM 2019: The online portal for admission into Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) has begun from today i.e Sunday- February 3, 2019. The aspirants can apply for the examination via the official website of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) at cee.kerala.gov..in. The aspirants can apply for the same until February 28, 2019. The entrance examination for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) will be held on April 22 and April 23, 2019, and the admit for the same will be available online from April 10 onwards.

The examination will be conducted in two phases. The total duration for the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes for each phase. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) exam all be conducted in multiple choice questions (MCQ) based in 14 district centers in Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

The list of courses offered under Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) are:

1. B.tech

2. B.tech in agricultural engineering

3. B.tech in food engineering and technology

4. B.tech in dairy technology

5. B.tech in food technology

6. Bachelor of Architecture

7. Bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery

8. Bachelor of dental surgery

9. Bachelor of ayurvedic medicine and surgery

10. Bachelor of Siddha medicine and surgery

11. Bachelor of homeopathic medic and surgery

12. Bachelor of Unani medicine and surgery

13. Bachelor of science agriculture

14. Bachelor of science forestry

15. Bachelor of veterinary science and animal husbandry

16. Bachelor of fisheries science

17. Bachelor of pharmacy

The result for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) will be released by May 25, 2019. The applicants can check their ranks through the official website of KEAM.

