Muslim body expels activist Rehana Fathima: Women Rights activist Rehana Fathima was expelled from the Muslim community by the Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council for reportedly hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees. The announcement of her expulsion came after the activist tried to enter the Sabarimala Temple amid massive outrage.

Rahana, a 31-year-old government employee who works with BSNL and is a mother of two, was born in a primitive Muslim family

Muslim body expels activist Rehana Fathima: Amid massive outcry over women’s entry in the Sabarimala Temple, activist Rehana Fathima was expelled by the Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council on Saturday from the Muslim community for hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees, as she along with Television journalist Kavita Jakkal tried to enter the temple premises. According to the statement issued by the Council, it has also ordered the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama’ath to oust her and her family from the membership of Mahallu.

Rehana’s house was also vandalised by unidentified people while she was away from her residence to climb the holy shrine on Friday. She failed to enter the temple due to heavy policing and as children were used as human shields. Despite the failed attempt, the activist reportedly said she will fight the battle through a legal process.

She earlier hogged headlines in March this year when during an agitation she posted pictures of herself in watermelons covering her breasts as a sign of protest against a profession’s derogatory remarks.

In 2014, she was part of ‘Kiss of Love’ agitation in Kerala against moral policing. The clip of the kiss was shared on Facebook by her partner, filmmaker named Manoj K Sreedhar.

On September 29, the Supreme Court had struck down the age-old ritual that disallowed women and girls in the 10-50 age group from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A bench headed by former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said the controversial temple violated women’s right to equality and the right to worship.

