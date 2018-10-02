Within minutes after Kolkata's Nager Bazar explosion, West Bengal minister Purnendu Basu said the blast appears to be the handiwork of the RSS as it is similar to the ones carried out by Hindutva outfit elsewhere. A crude bomb explosion in front of a multi-storey building in the Nagerbazar area of Kolkata's Dum Dum left at least ten people severely injured and claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Nager Bazar blast, West Bengal Police said it was a high-intensity blast in which at least four people sustained serious injuries while six others received minor injuries. The West Bengal Police have found some iron nails but can’t ascertain cause of blast yet as there is no smell of gunpowder.

On September 10, a major explosion had destroyed a Trinamool Congress office in Birbhum district of West Bengal. The incident took place at Barrah village under Kankartala police station limit. A blame game between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party began immediately after the blast, with each side blaming the other for the incident. At least one person was killed and five injured in a blast at the party’s office in Narayangarh in West Midnapore district on August 23.

