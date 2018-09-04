iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus photos leaked: Ahead of the upcoming Apple's annual iPhone event which is scheduled to take place on September 12, at Steve Jobs Theater in the United States, a video having leaked photos of two new upcoming iPhones has gone viral on social media. The video shows two iPhone models dubbed as iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus which are expected to be launched by Apple in the upcoming event.

Apple has sent out invites for its upcoming annual iPhone event which will be taking place on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Steve Jobs Theater in California, United States. Like every year, this time too, fans are eagerly waiting what will Apple reveal this time when it holds its annual iPhone event According to leaks and rumours around the event, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones, including iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and iPhone 9. While leaked images continue to appear on social media, recently a new video has also gone viral across several social media platforms giving a sneak-peak into what the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus may look like. Check out the video.

In the video, there are two images of leaked iPhone models which will are expected to be launched in Apple’s upcoming event on September 12. The new iPhones are being dubbed as iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus sporting 5.8 inch and 6.5 inch displays, Apple’s A12 chip-set and loads of other exciting, productive features.

Meanwhile, leaks are also suggesting that Apple may once again play with the design language of iPhones and is expected to launch something with a curved display.

Apart from new iPhones, Apple might also introduce a new iPad, Apple Watch and software upgrades. In last year’s annual event, Apple had launched the first-ever smartphone with full-screen display and took the competition to a whole new different level. Ever since iPhone had launched iPhone X having a full-screen display, almost all other manufacturers in a bid to remain in the competition has launched iPhone X like versions of their flagships.

