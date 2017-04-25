Ace Bollywood singer Arijit Singh turned 29 on Tuesday. Music has the magical power to heel and soothe our soul and Arijit’s husky voice is an absolute solution to mend a broken heart.

Born in a small town Jaiganj in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Arijit began his career by participating in a reality show ‘Fame Gurukul’ (2005) at the age of 18. Although he couldn’t make his place in the Finale of the reality show, his dedication towards music helped him become a super successful singer with the maximum number of hit songs in a year.

Hardcore love song or a song about heartbreak and pain in Singh’s husky voice can make anyone fall in love with music.

Arijit Singh has given a new dimension to Indian music with his songs that have time and again managed to become chartbusters. Probably there is no album that doesn’t have a song sung by this magnificent singer.

Arijit made his foray in Bollywood with ‘Phir Mohabbat’ from ‘Murder 2’ starring Imran Hashmi. Although the song was recorded in 2009, it released in 2011.

In the same year, Arijit sung the reprised version of ‘Raabta’ from ‘Agent Vinod’ which garnered a good fan following. The music for ‘Raabta’ was given by Pritam Chakraborty.

Arijit continued to work with Pritam and lent his voice in movies like Barfi, Cocktail and Players. ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’ from ‘Barfi’ got him nominated in the category of Mirchi Music Award for Upcoming Male Playback Singer Award . However, ‘Duaa’ from ‘Shanghai’ fetched him the Mirchi Award.

In 2013, the song ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from ‘Aashiqui 2’ gave him fame and prominence in the industry. The song fetched him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer Award for the year 2013.

From 2013 till now, Arijit has sung numerous songs with various music directors. From slow number to fast number, from dubbing the Hindi version of a song to singing remixes Arijit has made an attempt in all the genre.

Here’s the list of some of his chart busters:

‘Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho’ from ‘Citylights’ starring the very talented Rajkummar Rao is a song with beautiful lyrics that will remain with fans time immemorial.

‘Lal Ishq’ from ‘Goliyon ki Raasleela-Ramleela’ is a semi-personal and his personal favourite.

‘Tose Naina’ from Mickey Virus is a song closest to Arijit’s heart



‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ with Alka Yagnik, from the movie Tamasha which is composed by renowned composed by AR Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil, was a chartbuster hit and described as one of the best songs of the year 2015



Arijit also sung the reprised version of ‘Samjhawan’ with Shreya Ghosal for the ‘Humpty Singh Ki Dulhania’.

The title track of ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ is so melodious that it can remind you about your lost love.

‘Dilwale’ composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit sung ‘Janam Janam’ and ‘Gerua’.

The heart-warming title track of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ which is composed by Pritam Chakraborty, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya was immensely liked by masses and garnered more than 100 million views in YouTube by December 2016. He sang ‘Channa Mereya’, which has been dubbed as ‘Ultimate Song’ and the soul of the same film, garnered over 60 million views. The title track ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ have fetched Arijit a Filmfare award for the Best Singer of the Year.





Recently he sang ‘Murshida’ from the ‘Begum Jaan’, the song was written by Rahat Indori and composed by Anu Malik

‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga’, from Half Girlfriend is already topping the chart buster.

Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo originally sung by Pakistani singer Faruida Khanum was recreated in Arijit’svoice for a TV show ‘Naamkarann’. The song has received a lot of appreciation.

We wish Arijit Singh a very Happy Birthday and hope that he will continue gifting us such melodious tunes in future.