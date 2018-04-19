I am not really satisfied with my career because I feel there is so much to do. City Lights was good in parts but it was not my best as my best is yet to come. When I talk to people even they cannot pinpoint the reason probably there is no reason. City Lights was a great starting point but it was not the point which could take me to another space. That being said, I am grateful that I got that opportunity as it was a good starting point, Nanu Ki jaanu star Patralekha was quoted saying.

The upcoming horror-comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu which stars Abhay Deol, Patralekha will hit the theatres on April 20, 2018. The movie revolves around the ghosts who falls in love with a crook. The actress was in an interview quoted saying, “There was no reaction from my side. When I read the script of the film, it was fascinating and it really appealed to me. This is my first brush with comedy. The script was good and so was the director and lastly there was Abhay Deol, so I said, why not?”

She further added, “I am not really satisfied with my career because I feel there is so much to do. City Lights was good in parts but it was not my best as my best is yet to come.” “When I talk to people even they cannot pinpoint the reason probably there is no reason. City Lights was a great starting point but it was not the point which could take me to another space. That being said, I am grateful that I got that opportunity as it was a good starting point. I am grateful for the films that I have done but I am not happy the way my career has shaped up.”

Talking about her role in the horror drama, she said, “Faraz told me that my character is very critical to the plot points of the film. He also informed that in the initial cut they had put a lot more of my appearance but it was revealing a lot and then it was finally decided that not much should be revealed.” Helmed by Faraz Haider, bankrolled by Inbox pictures and written by Manu Rishi Chadha, Nanu ki Jaanu will hit the screens on April 20th, 2018.

