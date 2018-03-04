Oscars 2018 will be airing on March 5, 2018, at 5:30 am IST and we cannot wait. The Oscar nominations are pretty much the same as the Golden Globes and SAG awards this year with movies like The Shape of Water, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird are running the show along with their respective directors. Let's take a look at the most nominated movies in the past 90 years.

Awards season is well underway, with the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards have already completed their respective ceremonies. Now, all eyes have turned to the highly-esteemed Academy Awards, otherwise known as the Oscars. Dating back to May of 1929, this year marks the Academy’s 90th awards ceremony, but despite rapidly nearing its hundredth anniversary, the Oscars are as influential and revered as ever. Over the past century, hundreds of films, actors, actresses, producers, animators, production designers, and more have been nominated for an Academy Award for their remarkable feats and achievements in the filmmaking industry.

Every once in awhile, though, a movie comes along and wows audiences around the world. Those films tend to garner more than just one Oscar nomination; sometimes they receive more than a dozen. Have you ever wondered which ones hold the record? Yeah, we have too. This list does not include the movies that are nominated for this year’s Oscar’s that will air on March 5 in India. this year’s highest nominated movie is Guillermo Del Torro’s The Shape of Water with 13

So, here are some of the most nominated movies in Oscar history:

1. All About Eve- 14 nominations (Won 6)

The film was an astounding success when it released, becoming the first movie ever to receive 14 Oscar nominations, winning six including Best Picture and Best Director.

2. Titanic – 14 nominations (Won 11)

Stunned by the movie, the Academy nominated Titanic a whopping 14 times. It was the first time in 47 years that a film received that many nominations. It won an amazing 11 of its 14 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

3. La La Land – 14 nominations (Won 6)

Nominated for every major category, including Best Picture and Best Director, La La Land making it 14 nominations, the movie went on to win six golds including Best Actress, Best Director and Best Original Musical Score.

4. Gone With The Wind – 13 nominations (Won 8)

Directed by Victor Fleming and famously starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh, Gone with the Wind received 13 nominations at the 12th Academy Awards, the highest of any film at the time. The cast and crew went home with eight wins, including Best Picture and Best Director. But the highlight of the night was Hattie McDaniel becoming the first African-American Oscar winner, of course. Furthermore, the film received two honorary awards: Special Award, for outstanding achievement in the use of colour and Technical Achievement Award, for pioneering in the use of coordinated equipment.

5. From Here To Eternity – 13 nominations (Won 8)

Despite earning rave reviews from critics, the film was subject to harsh criticism for omitting several plot points from the novel at the behest of the U.S. Army and the Motion Picture Production Code (the precursor to the MPAA). The changes didn’t stop the film’s winning streak at the 26th Academy Awards, though. From Here to Eternity won eight of its 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Sinatra and Reed also went home with Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

6. Mary Poppins – 13 nominations (Won 5)

In addition to receiving universal acclaim, the film earned 13 nominations at the 37th Academy Awards, of which it won five. Walt Disney currently holds two Academy Award records: 59 total nominations and 22 total wins.

7. Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? – 13 nominations (Won 5)

Mike Nichols was one of the lucky few to have been nominated for Best Director for his first major film, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? which merited 13 nominations at the 39th Academy Awards. Of all its nominations, the film walked away with only five wins: Best Actress for Taylor and Best Supporting Actress for Dennis, as well as Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Costume Design.

8. Forrest Gump – 13 nominations (Won 6)

Forrest Gump inspired the world in the movie and outside of it, namely the Academy, which is why it received 13 nominations at the 67th Academy Awards. Of those 13, it won six, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

9. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring – 13 nominations (Won 4)

It’s outstanding cast, groundbreaking visual effects, and mesmerizing score led the trilogy’s first film, The Fellowship of the Ring, to receive 13 nominations at the 74th Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture nods. Unfortunately, it only won four awards: Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup, and Best Visual Effects. Despite Fellowship receiving the most nominations in the trilogy, it was the third and final film, The Return of the King, that set the record for highest number of wins. In an Oscar sweep, the threequel won all 11 Oscars it was nominated for, including Best Picture. But since the film only received 11 nominations, it barely misses the mark for getting a spot on this list.

10. Chicago – 13 nominations (Won 6)

Chicago released to critical acclaim and garnered 13 nominations at the 75th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. It won six of its 13 nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Zeta-Jones.

11. The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button – 13 nominations (Won 3)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was praised, but many people found it difficult to imagine the film earning 13 nominations at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (it only won three of those awards).

12. LINCOLN – 12 NOMINATIONS (Won 2)

An exceptional film, Lincoln received 12 nominations at the 85th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Of the 12 it was nominated for, Lincoln won Best Actor (for Day-Lewis) and Best Production Design.

13. THE REVENANT – 12 NOMINATIONS (Won 3)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Poulter, The Revenant became one of the year’s best films. It won Best Director, Best Actor and Best Cinematography at the 88th Academy Awards after having received 12 nominations, including Best Picture.

14. THE KING’S SPEECH – 12 NOMINATIONS (Won 4)

The film received 12 nominations in all the big categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actors, and Best Supporting Actress. The cast and crew went home with four wins, including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay.

