Aamir Khan’s last blockbuster, The Secret Superstar has overwhelmed the Chinese Box office. In just 20 days the film has figured out how to cross the Rs 800 crore stamp in cinema around the world, along these lines turning into the fourth motion picture to deal with this accomplishment. The motion picture is unmistakably relentless attributable to its rousing story and Aamir Khan’s clout in China. The two variables have consolidated to make this film a hotshot at the Chinese film industry! In the event that this isn’t all the motion picture, starting yesterday, February 10, 2018, the film has beaten PK as it rounds up Rs 833 crore net at the overall film industry versus Rs 832 crore.

The film is currently the no 2 top Indian film at the overall film industry, keeping Baahubali 2 aside ( thinking of it as’ a non-Hindi film). Curiously, the main 3 films star Aamir Khan! Obviously, this on-screen character isn’t just breaking his own particular records, he is also making new ones. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim, Meher VJ and Raj Arjun in lead parts. The motion picture is about a young girl from a traditionalist family with a challenging dream to wind up noticeably a performer. It is Aamir Khan’s character that pushes her to succeed. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. The film won three honours at the Filmfare in the Best Actress (Critics choice), Best Supporting Actress and Best Singer classification.

Elsewhere in the world, Salman Khan’s film Bhajrangi Bhaijaan is set to release as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle on March 2 in China. Considering this is a motivating story too, will this motion picture strike harmony? The motion picture will release in 8000 screens. With respect to Secret Superstar, is it set to race in front of Dangal also? You never know! Aamir Khan has demonstrated the sky is the limit.