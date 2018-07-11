F2: Fun and Frustration goes on floor! Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada starrer F2 is directed by Raja the Great director Anil Ravipudi. Actor Mahreen Pirzada took to her Twitter account to share the photo from the sets of F2: Fun and Frustration. Made under the banners of Sri Venkateswara, the movie is produced by Dil Raju.

F2: Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada has finally started! Anil Ravipudi’s directorial went on floors yesterday, July 10. Mehreen Pirzada surprised her fans with the photos of the F2 team having fun at the sets during the photo shoot. Made under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, F2: Fun & Frustration will be produced by Dil Raju. Take a look at the photo shared by Raja The Great star Mahreen Pirzadaa.

Talking about Bahubali star, Tamannaah will also star in Kunal Kohli’s movie that will hit the theatres this year. The movie will be produced by Sachiin J Joshi and will star Sundeep Kishan. She will also work for Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie will star Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Huma Qureshi, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan and Brahmaji. Made under the banners of Konidela Production Company, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the theatres in 2019.

Tamannaah was last seen in Aa Bb Kk. Helmed by Ramkumar Shedge, the movie also stars Master Sunny Pawar, Master Sahil Joshi, Baby Mythili Patwardhan, Vijay Patkar, Suniel Shetty, Ravi Kishan and Tanvi Sinha. Released on June 8, 2018, movie was a super hit at the box office. Not just this, Tamannaah was also a part of the comedy drama, That Is Mahalakshmi. A remake of Queen, the movie was directed by Prasanth Varma.

