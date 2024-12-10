Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Ava Louise, an OnlyFans model, claimed she flashed her chest at MetLife Stadium to distract the New Orleans Saints during the Giants' home game on Sunday. Her bold move came after an alleged suggestion from an unnamed Giants player, which she later shared on social media.

Effort to distract the team

On Instagram, Louise posted a screenshot of an alleged conversation with the unidentified Giants player, where the player claimed to be a member of the team. According to Louise, the player offered her “2 free tickets to the game” if she agreed to flash the Saints players in an effort to distract them.

When Louise inquired about the player’s jersey number to ensure she could “make sure you get a good look,” the player reportedly hesitated. The individual expressed concern about being identified, fearing it would lead to a fine, as revealed in their conversation. Louise shared the entire exchange on her Instagram Story.

Ava Louise cheered for Giants

Furthering her claim, Louise posted photos of herself wearing Giants gear at the game, along with a censored image where she appeared to lift her top from her seat. Despite her bold gesture, it seemed no one around her acknowledged the display.

In the caption of her Sunday Instagram post, Louise wrote, “Doing what I do for a living has its perks,” and included the hashtag “Go Giants.”

This was not the first time Louise sought attention for similar stunts. In May, she claimed responsibility for an incident that shut down the portal stream between New York and Dublin, as reported by TMZ.

However, Louise’s alleged distraction tactics did not seem to benefit the Giants, who suffered a 14-11 loss to the Saints. The game ended with a blocked field goal as time expired, leaving the Giants with a 2-11 record. With only four games remaining, the season continues to be one many would prefer to forget.

