Taj Mahal namaz row: Stirring a fresh controversy, a group of women from a right-wing organisation have performed puja at a mosque inside Taj Mahal, drawing sharp criticism from the local Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The women were reportedly affiliated with Rashtriya Bajrang Dal. The right-wing outfits in Agra believe that the monument is a Lord Shiva temple (Tejomahalya), which was converted into the present-day tomb after being demolished by the Mughal rulers, a report said. The move comes after a group of Muslims offered namaz at the mosque on Tuesday, despite objections by the local office of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The authorities are verifying the claims made by women belonged to the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal. Meanwhile, the ASI has made all security arrangements to restrict the local residents from offering namaz at the Taj Mahal on World Heritage Day, which will be celebrated on November 19.

However, the ASI officials said namaz can be offered on Friday. Syed Ibrahim Zaidi, the president of Taj Mahal Intazamia Committee, told a national daily that the order by ASI shows its arbitrary mindset.

The ASI, however, has rubbished allegations of Taj Mahal Intazamia Committee’s chief and said the decision was taken in compliance of an order by the Supreme Court in July.

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal has accused the authorities of taking no action against those who offered namaz at Taj Mahal. The right-wing group had earlier threatened to perform puja inside the Taj Mahal, saying that they will not act as spectators anymore.

