Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese PM KP Oli on Friday laid the foundation stone of Arun 3- Hydro Power project in Kathmandu and addressed a joint press conference in Kathmandu. Speaking in the press conference, PM Modi said that he has a very old connection with Nepal and that India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal.

"I have an old connection with Nepal, but as India's Prime Minister, this is my third visit to the country," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Nepal on Friday addressed a joint press conference with his counterpart KP Oli in Kathmandu. Both the leaders also laid the foundation stone of Arun 3- Hydro Power project in Kathmandu. Speaking in the media briefing, PM Modi said, “I am visiting Nepal at a very special time, when elections have been successfully conducted here at federal, provincial and local levels. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal. I have an old connection with Nepal, but as India’s Prime Minister, this is my third visit to the country.

As part of PM Modi’s Nepal visit, signing a number of pacts, the inauguration of a power project is on the agenda. The Prime Minister visit to Nepal is also aimed to further better ties with the country, to boost the proposed amendment of the archaic bilateral Treaty of Transit. The treaty was signed in the year 1999 to ease Nepal trading with the third world countries.

Also Read: Himanshu Roy suicide note found, says no one’s responsible for his death

Earlier in the day, a government official while speaking about PM Modi’s visit said, “We are going to look at the changes that Nepal wants in the Transit Treaty and also what we want and document these. We are not looking to complete the process of the amendment during the visit. It will be the start of a process”.

I am visiting Nepal at a very special time, when elections have been successfully conducted here at federal,provincial and local levels. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal: PM Narendra Modi in #Kathmandu pic.twitter.com/BDjpOvMtBK — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018

Addressing the press conference, Nepal PM KP Oli said, “I requested Modi Ji to facilitate the exchange of demonetised currency notes held in the Nepali banking system and by general public, at the earliest. We agreed to take concrete measures to realise the benefits of new partnership for agriculture and connectivity by rail links and waterways. We have agreed to address all matters by September 19, on our Constitution Day. Relations between neighbours are different from others. Neighbours have always been our top priority.”

Speaking on PM Modi’s visit, India’s ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri reportedly said that this visit will also expedite the building of a railway line between Raxaul and Kathmandu to integrate Nepal’s railway network with India’s large network.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered prayers at the Janaki temple in Janakpur and he was also gifted a traditional Mathilli kurta by the local in the region. Addressing the people of Nepal, PM Modi stated that Indo-Nepalese friendship is very special and the ties date back to Tretayuga, Vedic times. He further stated that Ramayana circuit will boost cultural ties between India and Nepal. “India-Nepal ties are historic. We are similar in many ways; our strength, desires, aspirations are all same. Without Nepal India’s faith, history is incomplete”, PM Modi added.

Also Read: PM Modi’s visit to boost trade and railway network with Nepal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App