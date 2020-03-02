Gehana Vasisth age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies: Gehena Vasisth is an Indian Television and film actor. She appeared in the most popular TV web series Gandi Baat, 2018. Gehena started her career as a model. She was approached by Shahryar Kha, a Television person, for her first modeling project with Monte Carlo.

Later, she worked as a model for many renowned brands like Philips Arena, Chevrolet Cruze Car, Dreamstone jewelry, and Palak Sarees. She has worked in more than 70 advertisements across the globe. She made her television appearance as an anchor on Sahara One. She even worked as VJ on Mtv’s show True life 2011, to know much about Gehena Vasisth read about her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.