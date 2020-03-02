Gehana Vasisth age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies: Gehena Vasisth is an Indian Television and film actor. She appeared in the most popular TV web series Gandi Baat, 2018. Gehena started her career as a model. She was approached by Shahryar Kha, a Television person, for her first modeling project with Monte Carlo.
Later, she worked as a model for many renowned brands like Philips Arena, Chevrolet Cruze Car, Dreamstone jewelry, and Palak Sarees. She has worked in more than 70 advertisements across the globe. She made her television appearance as an anchor on Sahara One. She even worked as VJ on Mtv’s show True life 2011, to know much about Gehena Vasisth read about her age, height, weight, net worth, boyfriend/husband, top songs and movies.
What is the age of Gehana Vasisth?
Gehena Vasisth has done various works in the industry and keeping her workup by her multiple roles, even being admitted in the hospital by a sudden accident she didn’t take a step back and continue her work. She is 31.
What is the date of birth of Gehana Vasisth?
Gehana Vasisth was born on 16-06-1988 in Chirmiri, Koriya in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. She is an Indian Model, Film Actress, Television Actress & Television Presenter. She is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, Bollywood movies & Hindi television series.
What is the height of Gehana Vasisth?
Gandi Baat actress who has stolen hearts by her extraordinary and sensuous performance in the web series always uses her height as a tool, the diva is 5 feet 5 inches approximately.
What is the weight of Gehana Vasisth?
Gehena Vasisth charms her fans by her hotness and fitness, she keeps her self fit and healthy no matter of circumstances, even been hospitalized for few months she recovered so strongly that she is up to rule with another project. The actress is 55 Kg approximately.
What is Gehana Vasisth's net worth?
Gehena Vasistha estimated net worth is 2 Million Dollars and charges 9k dollars per movie/episode. The actress is said one of the highest-paid actresses of the Television industry.
What is the name of Gehana Vasisth's first boyfriend?
The actress yet does not have any boyfriend and commits that she won’t make her personal life a topic of discussion for the media.
What is the name of Gehana Vasisth's Husband?
The hot and sexy actress Gehena Vasisthis unmarried and she says she wont to focus on her career before committing such serious relationship with anyone.
Which is Gehana Vasisth's first movie?
The actress has marked her name in very short period, she has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films including Daal Mein Kuch Kaal Hai(2012), Luckhnowi Ishq (2015) and Peigal Jaakkirathai (2016).
What are the hit songs of Gehana Vasisth?
Vodka, Lak Tera Curvy song, Manmeriye, Rasili are the songs that count in the list of Gehena Vasisth’s hit songs that have made her fans drop on their knees.
What are the top movies of Gehana Vasisth?
Gehena Vasisth has many movies in her bag, she did movies in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films including Daal Mein Kuch Kaal Hai(2012), Luckhnowi Ishq (2015) and Peigal Jaakkirathai (2016).