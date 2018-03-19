The Shia board first came to the fore offering the same solution in November 2017. It was seeking a quick resolution in the long-standing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi conflict in Ayodhya. The case is currently going on in Supreme Court and the next hearing is scheduled on March 23, 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board issued a letter on Sunday urging the Muslims of India to come together in support of Ram Mandir’s long-pending construction in Ayodhya. Syed Wasim Rizvi, Chairman of the Board, also took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi asking him to decide whether his loyalties lie to Lord Ram or foreign invader Babar. He also ridiculed the ones who support the Babri Masjid case in the court.

“We are Muslims of India and it is our duty as Indians to support Lord Ram, not foreign invader Babar. Pundit Rahul Gandhi should make it clear as to where does his loyalties lie. Is it with Ram or plunderer Babar? If Pundit Rahul Gandhi has devotion towards Ram then he must express his opinion on Ram Mandir to the people of the country.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board strongly believes that there should be no violence in the name of Ram, neither inside the court nor outside it. The Babar supporters, who claim that they will accept the judgment of the court in the Ram Mandir matter, will have to accept it any case.

But it is more than clear that they support the atrocities executed by Babar by defending him in the court. Hence, the people of the nation want to know if Rahul Gandhi supports Ram Mandir or Babar and his supporters?”

The Shia board first came to the fore offering the same solution in November 2017. It was seeking a quick resolution in the long-standing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi conflict in Ayodhya. The case is currently going on in Supreme Court and the next hearing is scheduled on March 23, 2018.

