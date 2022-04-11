Pakistan is all set to elect its new Prime Minister today. Leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif all set to become Pakistan’s next prime minister.

After the ouster of Imran Khan, Pakistan is all set to elect its new Prime Minister today. Leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif all set to become Pakistan’s next prime minister. He will be filing PM’s nomination when the Parliament sessions starts at 2:30 pm today. Reports are rife that Shehbaz Sharif can become the PM and Bilawal Bhutto can become the foreign minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, on the other hand, has nominated Shah Mahmood Qureshi as their prime ministerial candidate.

Ahead of filing his nomination, Shehbaz Sharif said that the new cabinet will be formed in consultation with opposition parties. Talking about India-Pakistan ties, Shehbaz raked up the Kashmir Issue as well and said that Pakistan wants peace with India but peace would not be possible without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

On the sidelines, Islamabad High Court will hear the petition of Imran Khan today. Imran Khan and his cabinet members have been requested to be put on the ‘Exit Control List’ (ECL) to prevent them from going abroad. Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi has decided not to resign after consulting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) leadership. According to reports, Alvi has been advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties.

Meanwhile, massive protests rocked several cities of Pakistan on Sunday in support of Imran Khan. Slogans were also raised against the Opposition. The protests came after Imran Khan raked up the ‘foreign conspiracy’ angle once again by tweeting that Pakistan became an independent state in 1947 but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. He added that it is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy.