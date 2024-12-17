Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pragya Nagra’s Viral Video: Malayalam Actress Back In Spotlight By INSTA POST – Watch HERE!

Pragya Nagra, the popular South Indian actress, stunned fans with a viral Instagram reel, wearing a yellow saree and showcasing graceful expressions to the song Ennavale. Despite facing controversy over leaked private videos, her charm and resilience have earned her continued support. Her rising stardom in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries is undeniable.

Pragya Nagra’s Viral Video: Malayalam Actress Back In Spotlight By INSTA POST – Watch HERE!

Pragya Nagra, the rising star in the South Indian film industry, is once again making waves, this time for her latest Instagram reel. The Malayalam actress, who has garnered widespread attention for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, recently shared a mesmerizing video on her social media account that has left fans absolutely captivated.

In the video, Pragya dons a stunning yellow saree with a detailed silver border, paired with an elegant hairstyle adorned with flowers. But it’s not just the outfit that’s caught her fans’ attention – her graceful expressions, set against the backdrop of the Malayalam song Ennavale, have taken the reel to another level of charm. The combination of her beauty and perfect expressions has made the video a favorite among her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pragya Nagra (@pragyanagra)

Pragya Nagra, who made her debut in 2022 with the Tamil film Varalaru Mukkiyam, has quickly become one of the most loved actresses in the industry. Her recent Telugu film Laggam, released on November 22, added to her growing list of successes, and her Instagram reel has only increased her popularity. As one of the most admired stars in South Indian cinema, Pragya continues to enchant her audience with both her acting talent and undeniable presence.

While Pragya Nagra is making headlines for her acting and her stunning social media presence, she has also faced controversy. In the past, private videos allegedly of her were leaked online, which created a media storm. However, Pragya has since reacted to the situation with a heartfelt message on Twitter. In her post, she expressed disbelief over the incident, calling it a “bad dream,” and voiced her frustration about how technology, meant to assist, had instead caused harm. She further called out those who misuse technology to create harmful AI content and hoped that no woman would have to go through such an ordeal.

Despite this controversy, Pragya continues to maintain a strong presence in the industry, receiving support from her fans and staying resilient through challenging times. Her ability to navigate these difficulties while maintaining a positive attitude only adds to her growing admiration from the public.

ALSO READ: Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media On Fire – Watch Now!

Filed under

Ennavale song Instagram reel Laggam Telugu film Pragya Nagra private videos controversy viral video yellow saree

Advertisement

Also Read

What To Expect From OpenAI 2024: ChatGPT Upgrades, New Tools, And How To Watch Live

What To Expect From OpenAI 2024: ChatGPT Upgrades, New Tools, And How To Watch Live

Who IS Rex Heuermann? Acuused Serial Killer Charged With Seventh Murder In Giglo Beach Case

Who IS Rex Heuermann? Acuused Serial Killer Charged With Seventh Murder In Giglo Beach Case

Garancho’s Stunning Bicycle Kick Rewarded With Puskas Award

Garancho’s Stunning Bicycle Kick Rewarded With Puskas Award

Vinicius Gets Sweet Revenge On Rodri, Wins FIFA Men’s Best Player 2024

Vinicius Gets Sweet Revenge On Rodri, Wins FIFA Men’s Best Player 2024

Dominique Pelicot: The Man Who Looked Online For Men To Rape His Wife Asks For Forgiveness

Dominique Pelicot: The Man Who Looked Online For Men To Rape His Wife Asks For...

Entertainment

Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media On Fire – Watch Now!

Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media

Bigg Boss: Who Is The Highest-Paid Contest Ever Charging ₹2.5 Crore For Just Three Days?

Bigg Boss: Who Is The Highest-Paid Contest Ever Charging ₹2.5 Crore For Just Three Days?

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox