Apple’s 2019 lineup is out on Internet

Apple is all set to launch the iPhones with upgraded processors this year, revealed TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Along with this, the Company probably also release a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the all-new design, a 31-inch 6K monitor, AirPods 2 and many more in 2019.

Following are the features of 2019 iPhones as stated by International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Similarities

Further elaborating on the similar features, Kuo stated that the 2019 iPhones will comprise of same screens sizes as the previous-generation models. One can sport the similarities in the iPhone XI Max, iPhone XI and iPhone XIR with 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED and 6.1 LCD displays, respectively.

The 2019 iPhone line up will retain a Lightning connector instead of USB Type-C.

Apple is also expected to continue with the FaceID and a display notch.

Changes

However, Apple’s TrueDepth camera probably get an upgrade with a high-power flood illuminator for superior FaceID recognition.

2019 iPhones will get bigger batteries, ultra-wide band (UWB) for indoor positioning and navigation, a frosted glass back, and a triple-camera setup. No clarity on which model would get a triple-camera setup.

Rumours stated that iPhone XI Max would get a triple-camera setup on the back.

Two new iPad Pros with upgraded processors, 10.2-inch iPad tipped

The tablets are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic processor.

According to the rumours, the 9.7-inch iPad will be sported with an increase in size to 10.2-inches, al thanks to a reduction in bezels

16-inch MacBook Pro, 31-inch 6K monitor coming in 2019

One of the interesting product to be launched this year which will be a new high-end MacBook Pro. No new information regarding the Macbook pro, however, na all new design is expected.

It will primarily be beneficial for the games and creative professionals.

Might get an addition of a 32GB RAM option to the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Expectations are high on the launch of a 31-inch 6k3t monitor. To provide an outstanding display quality, the display is said to come with a mini LED-like backlight design.

New products in the pipeline

New Mac Pro can arrive this year.

A modular Mac Pro with desktop computer

AirPods 2 with wireless charging support, AirPower and 7th gen iPod Touch also expected



Features



Wireless charging support and upgraded Bluetooth connectivity

AirPower may arrives in the retail stores alongside the 7th iPod Touch with an upgraded processor.

AirPods wireless charging mat alongside the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in 2018.

Apple Watch ECG function to launch in more markets

ECG feature will be rolled out which is, presently, limited to the US market.

Smartwatch is also expected to be arrived in a new ceramic case finish.

Earlier, Apple Watch Series 3 launched in the market with a ceramic case finish, however, it chooses not to experiment with the design with the Apple Watch Series 4.

Usually, the event of Apples for iPhones are launched in the month of September. An event in the same month is being expected.

