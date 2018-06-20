Femina Miss India 2018 first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary photos: The Haryana born beauty was one of the hottest and sexiest contestants participating in the Femina Miss India Pageant 2018. Meenakshi contested with 30 other hot and sexy contestants to achieve the first runner-up of the prestigious beauty contest this year. The young medical student is an enthusiastic sportsperson and loves to travel. Check out some of the hottest, sexy and most beautiful photos of Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the first runner-up of the Femina Miss India 2018, who is a native of Haryana. The gorgeous young Meenakshi is currently pursuing Bachelor of Dental Surgery BDS. The hot and sexy Meenakshi contested with 30 other contestants to earn the runner-up in the prestigious Femina Miss India 2018 contest this year.

All the winners of the Femina Miss India 2018 were crowned by previous years winners, The winner of the show Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu was specially crowned by Miss World Manushi Chillar. They were all dressed up by designer Gaurav Gupta’s collection for the finale.

Talking about the interests and hobby of Meenakshi Chaudhary, she has fascinating and enthusiastic life goals. The diva claims to be an avid sportsperson. She has participated in state-level badminton and swimming competitions and loves reading and writing poetry. Belonging to an army background, the diva also loves to travel. The beauty was selected as a Campus princess much before coming to Femina Miss India.

