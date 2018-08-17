The last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be performed at Smriti Sthal in New Delhi today. The BJP stalwart died on Thursday at AIIMS where was hospitalised since June 11. Political leaders, including PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, expressed their grief over the demise of former PM. Political leaders are arriving at the official residence of former PM to pay their last respects. Check latest updates.

Former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi. He was 93. The former PM, who was known for his oratory and poetry skills, was admitted to the national capital’s premier hospital since June 11. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the only non-Congress Prime Minister to complete his full tenure. His admirers were present in all political parties since he was often called the right man in the wrong party. Expressing his grief on former PM’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on his Twitter wrote, “I have lost a father figure. Atal Ji taught me vital facets of both ‘Shaasan’ and ‘Sangathan.’ His noble thoughts will live on and we will fulfil his dreams for the country.”

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s last rites will be performed at Smriti Sthal today. The body of the BJP veteran has been kept at his official residence—6, A Krishna Menon Marg—for last respects.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral LIVE Updates:

9: 00 am | TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Naidu’s party TDP was part of NDA during 1999-2005 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

8:53 am | Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s residence in New Delhi to pay tribute to former PM.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

8:35 am |

Trucks which will be a part of the convoy in which former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters & for funeral.

8: 31 am | Recalling his relation with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, owner of Thaggu Ke Laddu, a sweet shop in Delhi, told ANI that his shop was often visited by former PM.

'Thaggu ke Laddu' a sweet shop in Kanpur was often visited by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Owner says, 'whenever BJP leaders in Kanpur used to go to meet him they would get laddoos packed for him. He loved food.'

8:30 am | Army Chief Bipin Rawat paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in New Delhi.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

8:20 am | “Delhi police has made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites procession. It will be ensured that the people who come to pay last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience & that there is no compromise with security,” said Delhi DCP Madhur Verma on arrangements made by Delhi Police for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral.

"Delhi police has made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites procession. It will be ensured that the people who come to pay last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience & that there is no compromise with security," said Delhi DCP Madhur Verma on arrangements made by Delhi Police for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral.

8:15 am | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his official residence in New Delhi. The BJP stalwart was an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

8:10 am | After paying his last respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Javed Akhtar said that very rare that a politician is respected across party lines, adding that people with different ideology have also come as they love him because he used to love all.

Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi arrive at former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence to pay last respects. Javed Akhtar says,'very rare that a politician is respected across party lines. People with different ideology have also come as they love him because he used to love all'

8:05 am | Security has been beefed up across the national capital.

8:00 am | Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s residence.

7:44 am | Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit reaches former PM’s residence to pay their last tributes to him.

Kerala governor P. Sathasivam & Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

7:30 am | BJP president Amit Shah arrived at former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s residence where the body of the BJP stalwart has been kept for last respects.

7:20 am | This is how media, particularly major national newspapers, covered demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

5:20 am | Local in Siliguri paid their tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as BJP stalwart was often called as people’s leader.

2:30 am | DMK leaders like MK Stalin, Dayanidhi Maran arrived in Delhi to pay to their respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On behalf of DMK our leader MK Stalin has come here to pay his respects to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I recall how certain forces wanted to dismiss the DMK govt & Vajpayee ji stood his ground on democratic principles & said he will never do it: Dayanidhi Maran, DMK in Delhi

12:56 am | Sri Lankan acting foreign affairs minister Lakshman Kiriella likely to attend former PM Atal Vajpayee’s funeral in New Delhi today, according to ANI reports.

Lakshman Kiriella, acting minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka will attend former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral.

