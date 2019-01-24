LR-SAM, known as Barak 8, is jointly developed by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and state-owned DRDO. Barak 8 LR-SAM missile defence system is designed to defend any airborne threat including aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and combat jets.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Thursday successfully test-fired Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LR-SAM) from naval warship INC Chennai off the coast of Odisha, news agency ANI reported. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and other stakeholders for this landmark achievement. In a tweet, the Defence Minister said India achieved a significant milestone with successful flight test of LRSAM on board INS Chennai. She further said the missile directly hit a low lying aerial target. LR-SAM, known as Barak 8, is jointly developed by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and state-owned DRDO.

Various defence contractors of both countries, including Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, Elta Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, were also the part of the joint production.

The production of the Barak 8 missile was begun in 2006 and its first successful test firing took place in May 2010. Earlier in November 2017, Indian Navy had successfully test-fired the missile from the 7,500-ton Kolkata-class (Project 15A) guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi.

Barak 8, which is one of the advanced surface-to-air missiles, has a maximum speed of Mach 2 and its maximum range is estimated at around 70 kilometres. Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had on January 21 said technology developed by DRDO for defence purposes can also be used to meet civilian needs. The Union Minister was speaking at a workshop at the DRDO headquarters in New Delhi.

India achieves a significant milestone with successful flight test of LRSAM on board INS Chennai. The missile direcly hit a low flying aerial target. Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India, @indiannavy , the industry and other stakeholders for this landmark achievement. — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 24, 2019

