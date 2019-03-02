Savitri Bai Phule joins Congress: The Congress party has been trying to reclaim its base in the politically vital state of Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 parliamentarians to Lok Sabha. The entry of both leaders would give strength to the party to take on the BJP and SP-BSP alliance in forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Savitri Bai Phule joins Congress: Former BJP leader and Bahraich MP Savitri Bai Phule joined the Congress party on Saturday in the presence of its president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh general secretaries – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Similarly, another Uttar Pradesh politician Rakesh Sachan migrated from Samajwadi Party to the Congress. The Congress party has been trying to reclaim its base in the politically vital state of Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 parliamentarians to Lok Sabha. The entry of both leaders would give strength to the party to take on the BJP and SP-BSP alliance in forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Savitri Bai Phule had been a vocal critic of the BJP. She resigned from the party in December last year and accused it of dividing the society.

Their induction came days after much-awaited entry of Priyanka Gandhi into the Congress. She has been the role of in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh where Varanasi, Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, falls. For the first time, the Congress party has split the organisational responsibilities of Uttar Pradesh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been appointed as general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party didn’t show their confidence in Rahul Gandhi and kept his party out of the grand alliance for Uttar Pradesh.

However, both parties will not field their candidates on Amethi in Rae Bareli – currently held by Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

