Pragya Nagra Responds To Leaked Videos Controversy, Calls Them AI-Generated Content

Pragya Nagra has addressed the viral AI-generated videos attributed to her, calling them a "bad dream." She criticized the misuse of technology, emphasizing how deepfake videos harm individuals.

Malayalam actress Pragya Nagra, known for her work in multiple languages, has broken her silence regarding the viral intimate videos attributed to her on social media. In a statement shared on X, she described the incident as a “bad dream” and clarified that the videos were AI-generated content. The actress, who is only 25 years old, expressed her disbelief and distress, stating that she was still in denial about the situation.

Nagra wrote, “Still in denial, and still hoping that it’s just a bad dream that I will wake up from. Technology was meant to help us and not make our lives miserable. Can just pity the evil minds who misuse it to create such AI content and the people who help spread it!” She further emphasized that no woman should ever find herself in such a distressing position.

The actress thanked her supporters, stating, “Trying to stay strong through all of this, and grateful to all the people who are there for me in these moments. I hope and pray that no other woman has to go through such an ordeal, and that all of you stay safe!”

On Friday, the controversy erupted when rumors began making noise that private videos belonging to Nagra were leaked online. A rush of video clips claiming to feature her flooded the social media. However, it didn’t take long before there were questions on the authenticity of these videos, largely as several actresses recently have been victims of similar deepfake incidents.

Other South Indian actresses like Oviyaa and Telugu actress Jyothi Rai also could be found on the list of victims targeted with such deepfake videos. Last year, the same happened with popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose image was manipulated in a deepfake video, thus creating widespread outrage. Abhishek Kumar, the journalist and researcher, pointed out that the menace of such deepfake content is growing in India and the immediate need for a legal and regulatory framework to address the same.

Deepfake technology uses sophisticated artificial intelligence to generate realistic yet deceptive content by altering someone else’s appearance or voice. Manipulated images or videos make it hard to spot manipulated audio clips. In Rashmika Mandanna’s case, a video originally featuring Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, was altered, digitizing the face of the actress into that of the influencer, using deepfake technology.

In reaction to the deepfake incident, Mandanna had emotively expressed her own feelings: “What is really unnerving is the fact that it is not only she, but also everybody else, who can fall prey to this kind of situation, which is very scary.” Calling this an address, she says it should rather address the issue ‘as a community and with urgency before more of us become victims of this kind of identity theft.’

The new deepfake technology raises serious issues especially in the case of women from the entertainment industry where most of them are the target of this kind of online abuse. Closely related to the evolving technology it becomes very urgent to bring in legal protections and regulations to safeguard individuals from deepfake manipulation.

Pragya Nagra’s reaction to this distressing incident sheds light on the severe consequences that AI-generated content can produce and raises the necessity to act for more awareness and legal action against the misuse of technology in India and around the world.

